The Sabres placed Jost on waivers Thursday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Jost had been a healthy scratch in two of his previous three games. He played Wednesday versus Boston, as Tage Thompson was a late scratch due to personal reasons. Jost has two goals and four points in 28 games this season. Look for Jost to be sent to AHL Rochester, should he pass through waivers.