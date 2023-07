Jost signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Sabres on Saturday.

The Sabres saved $250,000 on the deal after declining to extend a $2.25 million qualifying offer to Jost. The 25-year-old center posted 25 points in 71 games last season, including 22 (seven goals, 15 assists) in 59 games with Buffalo after he was waived by Minnesota. Jost should compete for a bottom-six role heading into the 2023-24 season.