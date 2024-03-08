site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: sabres-tyson-jost-recalled-friday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Sabres' Tyson Jost: Recalled Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jost was promoted from AHL Rochester on Friday.
Jost has four goals and 14 points in 25 outings with Rochester in 2023-24. He also has two goals and four points in 29 contests with the Sabres.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read