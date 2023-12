Jost scored on his lone shot and registered three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Jost has yet to live up to the promise that followed his 10th overall selection -- via the Avalanche -- from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Buffalo utilizes him as a fourth-line winger with an emphasis on the penalty kill. Jost has two goals and two assists through 19 games and a career-low 10:37 of average ice time.