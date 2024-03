Jost (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Friday versus New Jersey, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Jost missed a couple of games with the injury. He has only two goals and four points in 36 games with the Sabres this season. He has also spent some time in the AHL after he passed through waivers earlier in the season. Jost had four goals and 14 points in 25 games with Rochester.