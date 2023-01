Jost scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Jost tied the game 4-4 midway through the third period, deflecting a Casey Mittelstadt shot over the shoulder of Darcy Kuemper. It was Jost's first goal since Dec. 17 and his third since being claimed on waivers from Minnesota on Nov. 19. The 24-year-old center now has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 18 games with Buffalo, playing alongside Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson on the third line.