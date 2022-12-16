Jost produced an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Jost was selected 10th overall in 2016 by the Avalanche, but his tenure with the team ended last spring with a trade to Minnesota. The Sabres claimed him off waivers from the Wild in November, and he's settled in well with a goal and three assists in 12 contests with his new team. He set up Rasmus Dahlin's game-winning goal versus his old mates in this contest. For the year, Jost has seven points, 23 shots on net, 18 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 24 appearances while mainly seeing bottom-six usage.