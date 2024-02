Jost was recalled from AHL Rochester on Monday.

Jost has split time between the NHL and AHL this campaign. In 29 appearances with Buffalo, he has two goals and two assists. The 25-year-old forward also has three goals and 13 points over 23 contests at the minor-league level in 2023-24. Jost's return to the NHL may not bode well for Jeff Skinner (undisclosed), who was scheduled to undergo some tests Monday after leaving practice early.