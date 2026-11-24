Kozak (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Kozak was revealed to have picked up an undisclosed injury in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers, and it ultimately kept him out of the lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay. Because he's considered day-to-day, he's currently considered questionable to play in Wednesday's clash against the Rangers. Prior to going down, the 23-year-old center posted a goal, four points, six shots on net, 19 hits and eight blocked shots over 15 outings this season.