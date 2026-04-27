Kozak (undisclosed) didn't finish Sunday's 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4, per Justin Alpert and Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site.

Kozak generated an even-strength assist and a plus-1rating in 10:59 of ice time prior to exiting in the third period Sunday. Head coach Lindy Ruff said that the team talked about Kozak returning to the game, but the Sabres elected to keep the forward out since they were up 6-0 in the final frame. Until there is an update on his status, Kozak should be considered day-to-day ahead of puck drop in Buffalo for Game 5 on Tuesday.