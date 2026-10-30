Kozak scored a goal, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Ducks.

Kozak has gotten a chance to play as injuries have piled up among Buffalo's forwards. He has been in the lineup for three straight games while the team navigates the absences of Justin Danforth (upper body), Jiri Kulich (concussion) and Konsta Helenius (upper body), though Sam Carrick did return from a middle-body issue Thursday. The goal was Kozak's first point in five outings to go with two shots on net, seven hits and two PIM. He's unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy from the fourth line.