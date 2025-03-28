Kozak scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Penguins.

Both points came in the second period as the 22-year-old rookie wrapped up the scoring for Buffalo, scoring the team's sixth goal before setting up Alex Tuch for the seventh. It was Kozak's first multi-point performance in the NHL, and he's put together a modest three-game point streak despite seeing bottom-six minutes and not featuring on the power play, collecting two goals, four points, seven hits and a plus-2 rating in that span.