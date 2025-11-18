Kozak notched an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

This was Kozak's first point in six games since he returned from missing five contests due to a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old forward has three points, 10 shots on net, 33 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 13 appearances this season. He's mostly been in a bottom-six role, though he saw a season-high 15:50 of ice time Monday, which could be an indication that his standing in the Sabres' lineup is trending upward.