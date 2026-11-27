Kozak (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Kozak will shift to injured reserve in a corresponding move to Justin Danforth's activation from an upper-body injury. Prior to going down, the 23-year-old Kozak compiled a goal, four points, seven shots on net, 19 hits and eight blocked shots over 15 appearances this season. Kozak's placement on IR could potentially be made retroactive to his last outing, which was Saturday against the Panthers. However, he'll at least be sidelined until Tuesday's clash in Edmonton.