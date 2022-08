Kozak signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Friday.

Buffalo selected Kozak in the seventh round of last year's Entry Draft. The 19-year-old forward drew into 66 games with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks last season, racking up 32 goals and 69 points over that span. He's expected to remain with the Winterhawks for the 2022-23 campaign.