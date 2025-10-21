Kozak scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Kozak's goal brought the Sabres within one in the third period, though they failed to tie the game. The 22-year-old has a goal, four shots on net, 13 hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over five appearances this season. The Sabres' lineup has been pummeled by injuries early in the season, so Kozak should have a good chance of holding onto the fourth-line center job until the team is healthier.