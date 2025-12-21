Kozak (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Kozak was unavailable for Saturday's matchup against the Islanders due to his upper-body injury, and he'll remain sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his final opportunity to suit up before the holiday break will be Tuesday against Ottawa.