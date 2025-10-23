Kozak scored a goal, added five hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Kozak has scored in back-to-back games. He also saw a season-high 15:46 of ice time in this contest, likely to help cover some minutes after Jason Zucker (upper body) left the game. Kozak's been on the fourth line, but he's got a little momentum and does enough in non-scoring areas to be worthy of consideration in deep fantasy formats if he moves up a line. In addition to his two goals, he's provided five shots on net, 18 hits, four blocks and a plus-2 rating through six appearances.