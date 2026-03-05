Kozak has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Penguins for an undisclosed reason, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

While the exact reason for Kozak's absence isn't yet clear, head coach Lindy Ruff said after Thursday's morning skate that the 23-year-old is day-to-day and remained in Buffalo while the Sabres traveled to Pittsburgh. Josh Dunne is slated to take his place in the lineup Thursday, while Kozak's next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday against the Predators.