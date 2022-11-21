Luukkonen gave up five goals on 23 shots against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Luukkonen was making his first start of the season with Eric Comrie (lower body) sidelined. Based on that performance, Luukkonen will likely serve as the No. 2 option for the Sabres behind Craig Anderson until Comrie is cleared to return. Still, the Sabres have a back-to-back on the schedule against Montreal and St. Louis on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, so Luukkonen will likely be pressed into service.