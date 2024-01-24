Luukkonen stopped 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Luukkonen was alright in the contest, but the Sabres took too long to get their offense going. The 24-year-old netminder has allowed no more than three goals in any of his last eight outings, and this was his sixth start in a row. Luukkonen is at 11-11-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 25 appearances. He should continue to see the bulk of the starts, though youngster Devon Levi remains in the mix as well.