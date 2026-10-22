Luukkonen stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Luukkonen is 1-1-2 with 14 goals allowed over his last four games. He's struggled to get settled early in the season, allowing at least three goals in seven of eight games so far. He's still mustered a 3-3-2 record with a 3.53 GAA and an .863 save percentage. Until Luukkonen shows more consistency between the pipes, he's not a particularly strong fantasy option with a large share of playing time. The Sabres' next game is Saturday on the road versus the Capitals to kick off a four-game road trip.