Luukkonen stopped 36 of 39 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

With the contest tied at 1-1 through two periods, Luukkonen allowed two goals on 14 shots in the third frame. He has a 15-10-2 record, 3.57 GAA and .894 save percentage in 27 games this season. The 23-year-old has surrendered at least three goals in each of his last four outings.