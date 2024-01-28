Luukkonen made 23 saves in a 5-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

The Sharks beat him twice in a 2:36 span in the first period to take a 2-0 lead, but UPL took a breath and that was it. Luukkonen has been sharp since the December break, going 6-3-0, including two shutouts, in nine starts. He has allowed three or more goals just twice in that span. How good has his performance been? Heading into the game, UPL was second only to Stuart Skinner in standard leagues over the last 30 days. And better than Thatcher Demko and Connor Hellebuyck. He's available in more than half of some leagues.