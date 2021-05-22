Luukkonen's injury has been clarified to be an ankle sprain and it should not impact much of his offseason regimen, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen, still just 22, is considered the franchise's goalie of the future, even though the injury and some spotty play (3.87 GAA and .906 save percentage) made for a rocky start to his first NHL work. Currently, Luukkonen sits at No. 3 on the depth chart behind Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton, but what the Sabres (who are still looking for a permanent head coach) do at the position during the offseason remains anyone's guess.