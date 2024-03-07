Luukkonen made 25 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Both goals were scored in similar fashion, as the Sabres' defense left someone alone behind Luukkonen's net to find one of Toronto's Core Four in the slot for a quick strike -- William Nylander in the second period, and Auston Matthews in OT. Luukkonen has allowed three goals or less in eight straight starts, going 5-2-1 over that stretch, and since the beginning of January the 24-year-old netminder has produced an eye-popping 1.90 GAA and .931 save percentage in 21 outings.