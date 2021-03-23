Luukkonen was recalled from AHL Rochester to the taxi squad Tuesday.
The 54th overall pick in 2017, Luukkonen has yet to suit up in NHL game action. Luukkonen hasn't exactly been stellar in Rochester this season, posting a pedestrian .904 save percentage and 3.19 GAA across eight appearances. It's unknown when he might make his Sabres debut.
