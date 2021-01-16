The Sabres assigned Luukkonen to AHL Rochester on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Carter Hutton, Linus Ullmark and Jonas Johansson are locked in as Buffalo's top-three netminders, so Luukkonen will head to the minors to serve as AHL Rochester's starter. The 2017 second-round pick posted a .874 save percentage and a 3.15 GAA in 10 appearances with Rochester last season.