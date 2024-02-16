Luukkonen (lower body) is expected to be fit enough to be in the lineup against Minnesota on Saturday, Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report reports.

Luukkonen almost certainly will get the starting nod if he is healthy but coach Don Granato didn't go so far as to confirm the Finn would be between the crease. The 24-year-old backstop has been struggling for victories of late, going 2-4-0 in his last six contests despite a solid 2.04 GAA and .927 save percentage.