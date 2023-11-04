Luukkonen stopped 14 of 19 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.

Luukkonen dug a 2-0 hole just 1:31 into the game, and the Sabres' offense didn't have enough to get him out of it. Luukkonen had won three of his last four outings, giving up a combined nine goals over that span. With Devon Levi back from a lower-body injury as the backup over the last couple of games, Luukkonen's run as the unquestioned started for Buffalo is likely close to over. Expect Levi between the pipes Saturday in Toronto.