Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Back at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen (lower body) returned to practice Thursday, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.
Luukkonen will partake in his first practice session in training camp. The 26-year-old starting netminder was 24-24-5 with a 3.20 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 55 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Luukkonen will be challenged for the top spot, as the Sabres signed Alexandar Georgiev and Alex Lyon to compete with Luukkonen and Devon Levi between the pipes.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Improving, not practicing yet•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Suffers offseason injury•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Gets no help from teammates•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Set to face Toronto•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Falls to Florida in shootout•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Defending crease Saturday•