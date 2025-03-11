Luukkonen stopped 32 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

He was the busier goaltender on the night, but Luukkonen stood tall to secure his first win since Feb. 25 and snap a four-start losing streak. The 26-year-old has been inconsistent since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, going 3-4-0 over his last eight outings with a 3.57 GAA and .877 save percentage.