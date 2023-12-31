Luukkonen made 18 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The Sabres dominated play and out-shot the Jackets 42-20, but Luukkonen still had to make a few big stops late to get Jeff Skinner in position to score the OT winner. It's the 24-year-old netminder's first win in over a month, ending an 0-5-1 stretch in which Luukkonen stumbled to a 4.44 GAA and .839 save percentage. Devon Levi has solidified his spot at the top of the Buffalo depth chart during that time, but Luukkonen is still seeing consistent work as the team's No. 2 goalie.