Luukkonen made 27 saves in Friday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

The netminder picked up his 16th win of the season after going 0-3-2 over his last six appearances, but Luukkonen nearly let it slip through his fingers as he gave up two third-periods tallies to Jack Hughes to make things close. Luukkonen has a rough .869 save percentage since the All-Star break, but Buffalo doesn't seem to have any better options in net right now as they try to stay alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race.