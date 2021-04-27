Luukkonen was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday, per CapFriendly.
Luukkonen allowed four goals on 40 shots and defeated the Bruins in his NHL debut on April 23. The 22-year-old could be recalled Tuesday if the Carter Hutton (lower body) and Linus Ullmark (lower body) are still unavailable.
