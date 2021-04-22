Luukkonen was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Luukkonen served as the backup to Dustin Tokarski for Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Bruins. The 22-year-old Luukkonen has yet to make his NHL debut, but he'll hang around the Sabres' as an emergency depth option with Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton both sidelined by lower-body injuries.