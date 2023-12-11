Luukkonen (illness) will dress as the backup for Monday's game against Arizona, per the NHL's media site.
Luukkonen has missed the last three games and still may not be back to 100 percent, but he's healthy enough to dress in a backup capacity. Devon Levi will start Monday and Luukkonen could be back in action as early as Wednesday in Colorado.
