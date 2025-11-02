Luukkonen stopped 31 of 34 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

Luukkonen's second start of the season got off to a shaky start, as he allowed two goals in the first two and a half minutes. Outside that mark, he was nearly perfect, allowing just one more goal across regulation and overtime en route to the shootout win. Luukkonen now has a 1-0-1 record with a 3.33 GAA and a .877 save percentage in two games this season. The return to the win column for the 26-year-old netminder should ship away at the fantasy value of fellow goalie Alex Lyon, who has a 3-4-2 record through nine games this season. Luukkonen will likely be the team's top-option between the pipes moving forward, giving him solid fantasy value once the volume starts to match his totals from seasons past. His next chance to take the ice is at home Tuesday against the Mammoth.