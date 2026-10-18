Luukkonen stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Luukkonen endured another difficult outing against Montreal, having also allowed three goals in Tuesday's shootout loss to the same opponent. Despite facing 34 shots and making several important saves, he finished with an .882 save percentage and couldn't prevent Cole Caufield's overtime winner. The 27-year-old has surrendered seven goals across his last two starts, raising concerns about his short-term fantasy reliability, and he's also posted a save percentage below the .890 mark in five of his seven outings to date. His workload remains encouraging, but improved defensive support and consistency will be necessary for better results.