Luukkonen allowed four goals on 18 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Stars.

Luukkonen endured a difficult outing, finishing with just 14 saves and a .778 save percentage as Buffalo failed to generate any offensive support. Dallas capitalized on its limited chances, and Luukkonen's early-season numbers are concerning. He's yet to post a save percentage above .800 in any of his three starts and has gone 1-2-0 with a .782 save percentage and 4.02 GAA thus far. Given Luukkonen's early-season woes, it wouldn't be surprising if Colton Ellis is in line to see more playing time in the near future.