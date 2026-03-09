Luukkonen stopped 21 of 28 shots in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.

This is clearly an outing that didn't favor Luukkonen's recent strong run of play, but at least he extended his winning streak to four games. He had allowed two or fewer goals in each of his previous three wins, and the 27-year-old will aim to bounce back in his next start. That said, the Sabres have been alternating the workload between the posts of late, so it wouldn't be surprising if Alex Lyon gets the nod against the Sharks on Tuesday.