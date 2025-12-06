Luukkonen stopped 19 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Luukkonen was beaten once in the first period and twice in the second. The Jets added a fourth goal when the 26-year-old was on the bench and the Sabres had an extra attacker. Luukkonen remains inconsistent from a wins perspective, as he's gone 3-3-0 over his last six starts with a 2.39 GAA and a .905 save percentage.