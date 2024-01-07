Luukkonen made 40 saves in a 3-1 win over the Penguins on Saturday.
Luukkonen carried a shutout into the third period before finally surrendering a goal on a 5-on-3 power play at 7:49. This game might have been UPL's best in his NHL career so far. He was poised and confident, and he didn't get rattled when a couple of goals scored against him were overturned on coach's challenges. Of course, Luukkonen needs to replicate this effort in order to become a more valuable fantasy asset.
