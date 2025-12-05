Luukkonen will tend the twine on the road versus Winnipeg on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has seen his role reduced this season, playing in just eight of the Sabres' last 19 outings. In those appearances, the Finnish backstop has put up decent numbers, going 4-3-1 with a 2.51 GAA. While the Sabres continue to carry three netminders, at some point, Luukkonen will have to get more starts if he continues to perform at his current level.