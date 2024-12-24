Luukkonen will protect the road crease Monday against the Islanders, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen is searching for his first win since Nov. 22 -- the Finnish netminder is 0-7-2 across his last nine appearances. He's allowed at least three goals in seven of his last eight starts. The Islanders rank 26th in the league with 2.65 goals per game, but they found the back of the net six times in a win over Toronto on Saturday. Luukkkonen has a 2-1-0 record with a .942 save percentage and a 1.69 GAA in three career appearances against New York.