Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Between pipes Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen will patrol the home crease versus Washington on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Luukkonen has fared well against the Capitals in his career, posting a 5-1-2 record with a 2.91 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Luukkonen has made only one start this season, as he suffered a lower-body injury during training camp. He allowed four goals on 23 shots in an overtime loss to Toronto on Oct. 25.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: OT loss in season debut•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Off injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Back from assignment•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Headed for conditioning stint•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Moves to injured reserve•