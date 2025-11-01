Luukkonen will patrol the home crease versus Washington on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen has fared well against the Capitals in his career, posting a 5-1-2 record with a 2.91 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Luukkonen has made only one start this season, as he suffered a lower-body injury during training camp. He allowed four goals on 23 shots in an overtime loss to Toronto on Oct. 25.