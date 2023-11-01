Luukkonen will tend the twine for Wednesday's road clash with the Flyers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen will be making his fourth straight appearance in the crease after going 2-1-0 with a 2.84 GAA in his prior three contests. Despite his strong recent run of form, the 24-year-old netminder could find himself once again relegated to a backup role with Devon Levi (lower body) ready to return to action.