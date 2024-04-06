Luukkonen stopped 32 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.
He was by far the busier netminder, as Philadelphia out-shot Buffalo 34-19, but Luukkonen came up big once again for a Sabres squad that refuses to fade out of the playoff picture. Luukkonen has gone 8-5-1 since the beginning of March with a 2.81 GAA and .903 save percentage, but he may need to heat up again to get Buffalo across the finish line -- the team is now only four points back of Philly for the final postseason berth in the Eastern Conference, but Washington, Detroit and Pittsburgh all sit between the two.
