Luukkonen turned aside all 23 shots he faced in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche.

The 24-year-old has been thrust into the starting role with Devon Levi (lower body) and Eric Comrie (lower body) both unavailable, and Luukkonen rose to the occasion Sunday to record his first career NHL shutout. He's seen action in three straight games and gone 2-1-0, allowing seven goals on 82 shots, and while Levi could be back as soon as Wednesday, Luukkonen's recent play might keep him in the No. 1 spot until he cools down.