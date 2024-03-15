Luukkonen made 21 saves in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The 25-year-old netminder continued his remarkable run. Luukkonen has gone 10-4-1 in 15 starts since the All-Star break, allowing three goals or less in all but one of those outings and recording two of his five shutouts on the season. On the season, Luukkonen has a career-high 22 wins with a 2.38 GAA and .915 save percentage.